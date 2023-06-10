Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 4,065 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources accounts for about 1.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.86% of Matador Resources worth $58,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,177 shares of company stock worth $589,595 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,077. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

