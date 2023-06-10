Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 4,538 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.12. 2,093,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,993. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

