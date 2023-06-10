Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 6,173 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.93. 9,634,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,681,998. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.