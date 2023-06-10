Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 929,937 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,752,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 929,937 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.27% of Lumen Technologies worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989,152 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 648,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 267,603 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,985,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,370,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

