Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:BHE opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $873.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

