Berenberg Bank Lowers IP Group (LON:IPO) Price Target to GBX 133

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 147 ($1.83) to GBX 133 ($1.65) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IPO opened at GBX 54.60 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.51. The stock has a market cap of £567.84 million, a P/E ratio of -170.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. IP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 51.70 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.25 ($1.13).

In other news, insider Greg Smith sold 66,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.73), for a total value of £39,099.30 ($48,606.79). Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

