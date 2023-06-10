BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Rajesh A. Aji Sells 4,149 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $474,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BILL Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,530. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in BILL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
BILL Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Read More
