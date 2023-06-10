BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Rajesh A. Aji Sells 4,149 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $474,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BILL Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,530. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in BILL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

