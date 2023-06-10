BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 233,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 330,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BiomX from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

BiomX Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiomX

BiomX ( NYSEMKT:PHGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that BiomX Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BiomX during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BiomX by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BiomX by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

