Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,868.60

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,868.60 ($48.09) and traded as low as GBX 3,706 ($46.07). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,750 ($46.62), with a volume of 10,440 shares trading hands.

Bioventix Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,790.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,868.23. The firm has a market cap of £193.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,321.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.77) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventix

About Bioventix

In other Bioventix news, insider Ian James Nicholson sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,652 ($45.40), for a total transaction of £59,819.76 ($74,365.69). In other Bioventix news, insider Ian James Nicholson sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,652 ($45.40), for a total transaction of £59,819.76 ($74,365.69). Also, insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,823 ($47.53) per share, for a total transaction of £420.53 ($522.79). Company insiders own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

