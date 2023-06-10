Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $131.02 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.17 or 0.00031498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $131.02 million and $531,965.13 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,903.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.00400944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00106230 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00019111 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.03714064 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $553,956.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.