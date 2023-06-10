Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Down 2.5%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 88,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

