BMO Capital Markets Raises VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $140.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.25.

VMware stock opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.56.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

