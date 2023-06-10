BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.41

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.41 and traded as low as C$11.00. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$11.09, with a volume of 116,442 shares changing hands.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.49.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

