BNB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $535.87 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, BNB has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $253.49 or 0.00962555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $39.51 billion and approximately $535.87 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,854,880 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,855,024.65282524. The last known price of BNB is 260.33149332 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1452 active market(s) with $546,388,738.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

