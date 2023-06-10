Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Roger E. Kahn Purchases 13,198 Shares

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 13,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,781.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 845,915 shares in the company, valued at $947,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ BLIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. 76,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,315. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BLIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
