Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Roger E. Kahn Purchases 13,198 Shares

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 13,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,781.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 845,915 shares in the company, valued at $947,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ BLIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. 76,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,315. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

