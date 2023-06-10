Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $45.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

EAT stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

