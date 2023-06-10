Broad Run Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,339,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,141 shares during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile accounts for about 1.4% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned about 1.24% of AST SpaceMobile worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 934,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 0.9 %

ASTS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 974,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.66.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 132.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

