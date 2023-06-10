Broad Run Investment Management LLC Has $67.96 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,253 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 8.2% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $67,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $906.99. 393,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $580.01 and a one year high of $964.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $911.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $856.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

