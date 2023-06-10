Broad Run Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,805 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000. Danaher makes up 0.7% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.0 %

DHR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $235.37. 1,822,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,042. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

