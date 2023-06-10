Broad Run Investment Management LLC Sells 82,401 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,401 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 9.6% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of American Tower worth $80,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $187.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,884. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

