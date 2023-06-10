Brokerages Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT at $3.17

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTMX. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,327 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 318,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 792,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.65. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

