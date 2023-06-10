Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Target Price at C$35.38

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB cut their price target on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

KEY stock opened at C$31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.18 and a 1 year high of C$34.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.25%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

