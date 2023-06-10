Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $20.56

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

KMI opened at $17.03 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

