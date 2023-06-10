Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target at $15.60

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,993,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 306.4% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,944,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,665 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.1 %

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -37.96%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Featured Articles

