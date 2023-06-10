Brokers Issue Forecasts for Disc Medicine Opco Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRON)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Disc Medicine Opco in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine Opco’s current full-year earnings is ($3.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.87) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IRON. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02. Disc Medicine Opco has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $9,945,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $4,843,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.