Brokers Issue Forecasts for Disc Medicine Opco Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Disc Medicine Opco in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine Opco’s current full-year earnings is ($3.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.87) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IRON. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02. Disc Medicine Opco has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $9,945,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $4,843,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

