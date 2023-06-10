BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on September 15th

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2623 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

BYD Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $64.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. BYD has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

