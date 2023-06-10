BYD Company Limited (BYDDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on September 15th

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2623 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.
BYD Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $64.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. BYD has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $84.88.
BYD Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BYD (BYDDY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.