Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 221,074 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 214,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

