Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Trading Up 0.8%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a market cap of $3.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000.

About Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

