Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 10,510 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming makes up 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 514,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $71.69.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

