Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $64.07. 721,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

