Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 12,494 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.3 %
Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.5291 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.