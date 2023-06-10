Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 12,494 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

CHT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.13. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.5291 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

