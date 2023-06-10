Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 722 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Public Storage by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.85. The company had a trading volume of 756,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,375. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

