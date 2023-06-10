Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 21,934 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. W. R. Berkley makes up approximately 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 82.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 299,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7,369.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.2 %

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. 874,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

