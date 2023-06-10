Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

