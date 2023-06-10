Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,412,000 after buying an additional 7,550,320 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,775 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,906,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,456,294. The firm has a market cap of $533.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $105.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

