Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 967.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 380,194 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,757,000 after buying an additional 348,516 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $9,142,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 138,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Sanmina declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

