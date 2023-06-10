Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 220

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 235 ($2.92) to GBX 220 ($2.73) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.36) to GBX 230 ($2.86) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.42) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.11).

Capricorn Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 236.40. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 9.65. The company has a market cap of £284.86 million, a PE ratio of -249.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Capricorn Energy Increases Dividend

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a GBX 115 ($1.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00. This represents a yield of 52.27%.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

