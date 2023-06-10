Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Set at C$69.38 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$69.38 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.80.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CM opened at C$57.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$68.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 34,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,102.50. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.