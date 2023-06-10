Canfor (TSE:CFP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.27

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.27 and traded as low as C$19.90. Canfor shares last traded at C$20.73, with a volume of 203,972 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.26.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

