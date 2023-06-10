CannabisCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.78 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $470,055.48 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,454.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00334898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00539409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00063704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.59 or 0.00418015 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars.

