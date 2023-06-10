Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $99.21

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.21 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 95.51 ($1.19). Capital shares last traded at GBX 96.40 ($1.20), with a volume of 12,946 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CAPD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.06) price target on shares of Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.80) price target on shares of Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of £186.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital Increases Dividend

Capital Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

