Cardano (ADA) Price Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001049 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and $1.31 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.21 or 0.06772542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00044929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00031636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,873,953,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,903,996,225 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

