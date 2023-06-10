Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CJ stock opened at C$6.98 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.26 and a 12-month high of C$9.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.30.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.07. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 46.63%. The business had revenue of C$154.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.60 million. Analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.7426471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cardinal Energy

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

