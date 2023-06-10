Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CSII stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.