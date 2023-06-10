Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSII stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cardiovascular Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,755,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3,023.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 878,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 850,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,370,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 542,822 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,473,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $5,776,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

