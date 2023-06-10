CashBackPro 1-Day Volume Hits $132,712.27 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $76.44 million and approximately $132,712.27 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015283 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,636.10 or 1.00069717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.76930457 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $78,175.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

