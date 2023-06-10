CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.99

Shares of CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.99 and traded as low as $44.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 1,863 shares traded.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98.

CCFNB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CCFNB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

