CDbio Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, CDbio has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CDbio token can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CDbio has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $47,965.82 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
CDbio Profile
CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global.
Buying and Selling CDbio
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.
