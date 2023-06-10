Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.24. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,489,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,805 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.