Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $193.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company.

NYSE GTLS opened at $131.43 on Friday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 121.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

