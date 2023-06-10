Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.31% of Cheniere Energy worth $116,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $147.14. 1,752,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.45. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.